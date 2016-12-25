Week 16 of the 2016 season was the week Detroit Lions fans realized that they would stand alone as the only team to go 0-16 in a season. The Cleveland Browns who entered the week 0-14 were able to avoid a late field goal by Josh Lambo in order to capture a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.

Detroit is reportedly expected to experience high speed winds blowing from the southeast as a result of the collective sigh of relief from the city of Cleveland.

”I hate sharing so I feel great about it” – Mark, Lions Fan

It had been 377 days since the Browns had won a game, the last time being against the San Francisco 49ers on December 13th, 2015. The Lions went almost two full calendar years between wins, going from December 23rd, 2007-September 27th, 2009 and lost 19 games during that span.

The reaction by Lions fans has been quite unexpected throughout the Browns stretch of losses. Fans have been split on this matter. Some Lions fans have been cheering for the Browns to win in order to preserve the Lions status as the only 0-16 team.

“I hate sharing so I feel great about it” said Lions fan Mark Paul of Canton, MI. “It’s something funny to look back on at this point, we know they were the worst managed team ever. Things have clearly changed and I’ve forgotten all about it, except for when a team tries to steal our record”.

Others have been more middle-of-the-road.

Ross Gerulis of Wayne County initially wanted them to lose all 16 games but had a change of heart. “Well I was rooting for them to lose because…I’d rather not hold that title alone. But from a fan who had experienced a winless season, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone so good for them.”

The Browns will still undoubtedly have to follow the footsteps of the ’08 Lions and make some changes in order to see improvements. Following the 2008 season, notoriously incompetent General Manager/President Matt Millen, Head Coach Rod Marinelli, and most of the coaching staff were fired. Millen never found a managing job while Marinelli found a coaching job for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cleveland Browns would have been tied with the 49ers as the only team with one win but the 49ers were able to defeat the Los Angeles Rams for their second win this year and first since week 1, both of which coming against the Rams.

