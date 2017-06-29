A judge on Thursday chose not to revoke bond for the mother of the Texas teen who claimed “affluenza” in a deadly drunken-driving crash, after prosecutors say the mom violated the terms of her bond.

Tonya Couch, 50, was accused of possessing a gun at a show on June 24 and drinking alcohol on May 20, prosecutors said. She appeared before the judge in Tarrant County.

Judge Wayne Salvant decided not to send Couch to jail for drinking beer or going to a gun show, but told her: “The eyes of Texas are looking upon you,” Fox 4 reported.

She has been free pending trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering. Her son, Ethan, killed four people in a 2013 drunken-driving crash and used “affluenza” as a defense.

She and her son Ethan, now 20, escaped to Mexico in 2015 after a video surfaced that apparently showed him at a party and drinking alcohol, a violation of his probation. Both were arrested at the resort town of Puerto Vallarta and sent back to the U.S.

Her bond previously allowed her to handle alcohol but not drink it, but Salvant made her bond stricter by prohibiting her from drinking and possessing it. Bond tends a bar at the Honky Tonk Woman in suburban Fort Worth, Texas.

The Couch family made headlines in 2013 after a psychologist hired by the defense blamed “affluenza” – acting irresponsibly due to wealth, was the cause of Ethan’s actions.

He is serving two years in jail as a condition of his 10 years’ probation.

