The mother of a 2-year-old girl named “Baby Doe” after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island in 2015 was slated to be sentenced Tuesday by a Boston court, but she will remain behind bars at least until July 12, according to the judge.

Rachelle Bond was expected to be sentenced to time on Tuesday – a day after her ex-boyfriend, Michael P. McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder in Bella Bond’s death. The mom pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body.

Judge Janet Sanders said during Tuesday morning’s hearing at the Suffolk Superior Courthouse in Boston that she reset the date because no beds were available for Bond at inpatient substance abuse treatment facilities, Boston 25 News reported.

Sanders also said no one objected to the prosecution’s request that Bond be sentenced to time served and probation.

Bond and McCarthy were arrested in Sept. 2015 after Bond told a friend McCarthy had killed her daughter. Bond testified that on the night Bella died, she walked into the girl’s bedroom and saw McCarthy leaning over her and punching her. She said she saw McCarthy punch her in the abdomen so hard she bounced off the mattress.

McCarthy’s lawyer claimed Bond was the real killer. He called her a “monster” who made up a “web of lies” to put the blame on McCarthy.

Both Bond and McCarthy were heroin addicts. Prosecutors alleged that McCarthy murdered Bella because he thought she was possessed by evil spirits. He had allegedly been obsessed with the occult for years.

“He said it was her time to die, she was a demon,” Bond said.

Bella Bond gained national attention after a computer-generated image of her was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed “Baby Doe” by investigators who were trying to identify her.

The widely shared image showed a chubby-cheeked, brown-eyed girl. Her body was found inside a trash bag on Deer Island in Winthrop on June 25, 2015 by a woman walking a dog.

