“Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Jasmine Goode has come to the defense of DeMario Jackson, who has been accused of sexually assaulting Corinne Olympios on the set of the series in Mexico.

ABC has suspended filming the show when a producer reportedly filed a complaint after witnessing Olympios and Jackson engaging in sexual activity in a pool as cameras rolled. According to multiple media reports, Olympios may have been too intoxicated to consent at the time of the encounter.

“I was taken back with Corinne’s statement that she’s the victim,” Goode told The Daily Mail. “That may be the role she plays on the show, but it’s a role. I don’t believe she was a victim or traumatized. The statement she released doesn’t even sound like her. It sounds like someone wrote it for her.”

‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS

In a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday, Olympios called herself a victim.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4,” she said. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Goode claimed Olympios wasn’t in distress. Instead, she was reportedly laughing and having a good time while filming.

“Even the day after, she was hanging out with DeMario and some other people in the hot tub. I honestly thought they were going to become a couple,” said Goode. “She never, ever said one thing negative about DeMario. And she was never in danger, at least I never witnessed anything bad happening to her. As a woman, I would have been the first person to step in if I thought she was being taken advantage of in the pool with DeMario. She even said hi to me when I walked by them.”

Jackson previously responded to the allegations with a statement of his own.

CORINNE OLYMPIOS: ‘I AM A VICTIM’

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson said in a statement to E! News. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Goode said she feels sorry for Jackson, who has faced public backlash since the scandal was reported.

“I feel bad for DeMario,” she said. “He’s a good guy. He’s sweet and not aggressive one bit. I am sad and disappointed this has happened. We are all shocked. The producers and crew members are like family. I feel bad for them as well, this was their job. They would not do anything to hurt us… I have always felt safe in the environment. I went there to find love, I honestly did, and I have seen great things happen on the show.”

According to TMZ, Olympios hired high-powered attorney Marty Singer regarding the potential lawsuit.

On Monday, Warner Bros., which produces the reality TV series, announced it is “conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations” and “appropriate responsive action” will be taken once the investigation is complete.” The company didn’t offer any details on the allegations.

A company spokesman confirmed Monday the cast was sent home from the set following the production halt. Then on Tuesday, “Bachelor in Paradise” host Chris Harrison apologized for “any inconvenience and disappointment” to the cast, crew, and fans of the show.

Harrison told ABC News in a statement that the decision by producer Warner Bros. to halt production on the ABC reality show was made with the “safety and care of the cast and crew of our show” in mind.

The spinoff of the dating competition series “The Bachelor” was shooting its fourth season. It was set to premiere next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.