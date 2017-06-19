Filming for ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” was suspended due to “allegations of misconduct” early June, leading to both cast members involved in the incident to issue statements defending their side of the story.

Corinne Olympios, 24, who was also on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” said she was a “victim” in the scenario involving contestant DeMario Jackson, who was on the current season of “The Bachelorette.” Jackson, 30, released his own statement, saying his character “has been assassinated.”

Meanwhile, production for the season was suspended indefinitely and the future of the show remains unclear.

Here’s the timeline of events in the popular reality show fallout:

June 4: The pool incident

Olympios and Jackson joined 14 other “Bachelor” alums in an attempt to find love. TMZ reported that producers when up to Olympios and Jackson and encouraged a relationship between them.

That night, Olympios and Jackson got “hot and heavy” in the pool while the cameras were rolling. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but reports alleged Jackson began touching Olympios inappropriately while she was very inebriated.

The next day, a “third party,” reportedly a field producer, watched the footage of the pool scene and felt uncomfortable, according to reports. She filed a formal complaint.

June 6: Cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” revealed

ABC revealed the full cast of the upcoming season and announced the show would return on Aug. 8. There was no indiction to the public production would be suspended.

June 11: “Bachelor in Paradise” is suspended

Warner Bros. executives told Fox News ABC suspended the show’s production over “allegations of misconduct” and a thorough investigation was being conducted.

“We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

June 12: Allegations of sex assault revealed

A company spokesman confirmed on Monday the cast was sent home from Mexico.

Reports of alleged sex assault involving Jackson and Olympios began to surface. At this point, both contestants had not formally addressed the incident.

Contestants, past and present, expressed their disappointment about the cancellation.

“I’m heartbroken about BIP,” Raven Gates wrote.

“My heart has been breaking all day. I’m constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are,” Derek Peth said.

Leah Block, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” seemed to applaud the suspension, detailing her negative experience on “garbage” show.

“Paradise contestants.. at least you still have Winter Games! Also- good thing 90% of you live in LA so you can continue your relationships,” Block tweeted. “Just to know everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to this it’s ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage.”

June 13: Host Chris Harrison addresses allegations

Chris Harrison spoke out about the “allegations of misconduct.”

“I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible,” Harrison said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved,” he added.

He apologized to the viewers for the “inconvenience and dissappointment” the suspension caused, and urged people to be patient during the meantime.

June 14: Olympios and Jackson release first statements

Olympios broke her silence and released a statement, calling herself a “victim” in the June 4 incident.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” Olympios said. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” she added.

Hours after Olympios announced she was hiring famed lawyer Marty Singer and a top publicist to handle her case, Jackson released his statement on the situation, claiming his character “has been assassinated.”

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson’s publicist told E! News. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Sources told E! News that Olympios and Jackson have not seen the footage of the pool scene.

June 15: Olympios spotted out in Los Angeles; Jackson claims job loss

Olympios was spotted out walking her dog in her L.A. neighborhood, a day after releasing a statement on the incident, People Magazine reported.

Jackson, who has been at a relative’s home in sourthern California since news broke, told Inside Edition he has been fired from his job as a executive recruiter.

“I don’t blame anyone right now, all I want [are] the tapes,” Jackson told Inside Edition.

Olympios and Jackson have hired lawyers to represent them.

June 16: Contestant defends Jackson

Contestant Jasmine Goode, who was also on the same season of “The Bachelor” with Olympios, came to Jackson’s defense. Goode told the DailyMail.com in an interview that she was “shocked” to hear Olympios call herself a “victim.”

“I don’t believe she was a victim or traumatized. The statement she released doesn’t even sound like her. It sounds like someone wrote it for her,” Goode said. “She never, ever said one thing negative about DeMario. And she was never in danger, at least I never witnessed anything bad happening to her.”

“I feel bad for DeMario. He’s a good guy. He’s sweet and not aggressive one bit. I am sad and disappointed this has happened. We are all shocked,” she added.

Goode then told E! News that Olympios “forced herself on three male cast members when they were unable to consent” before the pool incident with DeMario that happened later that day.

Goode was seen with Olympios on the first episode of this season’s “Bachelorette,” counseling Rachel Lindsay before she started her journey on the show.

June 16: Jackson’s attorney speaks out

Jackson’s attorney Walter Mosley said in an interview with Variety that his client was “a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”

“This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” Mosley told Variety. “It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”

“The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name,” Mosley said, adding that he has requested the tapes be released and he’s focused on clearing Jackson’s name.

“There’s no criminal investigation and we don’t fear any criminal investigation,” he added.

June 17: ‘Bachelor and Paradise’ stars marry despite show drama

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who got engaged on season 3 of the show, got married at a resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, People Magazine reported. Chris Harrison acted as an officiant.

On the same day, Bass wrote an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, pleading to ABC not to cancel the show that brought him to Waddell.

“Let me reiterate by saying that I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this very difficult situation. My heart goes out to Corinne and everyone negatively affected by this. I pray for peace and healing to begin and personal growth for all,” Bass wrote.

“And ‘Paradise’ must come back, if not this season, then next season. I want to watch love form and grow on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays. I want to watch the next steady Jade and Tanner and also the next roller-coaster relationship like I had. Love always wins, and I trust in ‘Paradise.'”

Bass also talked about the producers’ role in the show.

“I can’t talk too much about our contracts with the show, but let me say this: It’s very, very clear that, as contestants, our actions and words are our responsibility, including alcohol consumption. But in reality, the producers are always there to help when things get fuzzy,” Bass said.