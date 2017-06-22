DeMario Jackson may not be among the cast members returning to Mexico to film “Bachelor in Paradise” following a sexual assault allegation.

TMZ reports Jackson has decided not to return to the ABC show. Jackson was accused in many press reports of sexually assaulting fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. concluded an investigation regarding the reported incident and concluded there was no misconduct on the set.

Warner Bros. stated on Tuesday, “The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Still, TMZ reports Jackson is done with the show, with sources telling the gossip site he has had anxiety over the scandal.

A rep for Jackson did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Olympios maintains she was too drunk to consent to Jackson’s advances while cameras were rolling, and her lawyer said in a statement her legal team will continue with their own investigation.

Warner Bros. said they will not release videotape of the incident out of “respect for the privacy interests of those involved” and ABC told Fox News the series will air this summer. The network did not specify a premiere date.

Contestants Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Lacey Mark confirmed on social media they will return to the show.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.