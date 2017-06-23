Another “Bachelor” scandal is brewing.

While “Bachelor in Paradise” is recovering from a media firestorm after the show was investigated, another member of the “Bachelor” franchise has come under fire.

Leah Block, who tried to win over season 20 “Bachelor” Ben Higgins, tweeted a joke during Monday night’s episode of the “Bachelorette” that some fans felt was racist.

“I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD,” Block wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The current season of the reality dating show features Rachel Lindsay, the show’s first African American lead, and many viewers called out Block for her tweet, calling it racist.

Lindsay went after Block tweeting at her, “Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…They sound like the would have a lot in common.”

Lindsay was referring to her suitor Lee Garrett who got into trouble after old tweets of his resurfaced when the “Bachelorette” aired that many took as racist and sexist.

Block apologized saying it “came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel’s presence on the show.”

She wrote on Facebook, “I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry.”

