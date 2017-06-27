Actor Johnny Galecki’s ranch was destroyed by a wildfire in Central California, the actor told TMZ Tuesday.

The website reported that the property in San Luis Obispo County, 190 miles north of Los Angeles, was Galecki’s “getaway place.”

Galecki, 42, has played Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” since it premiered in 2007.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki told TMZ.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday morning that the fire had burned about 1,500 acres and was 40 percent contained.

“Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office,” Galecki added. “I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

