SALISBURY, MD – Jerry McClanahan hit a grounder to a drawn-in shortstop and Frank Crinella beat the throw home as the Delmarva Shorebirds stunned the Lakewood BlueClaws in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three to win 5-4 on Friday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Down 4-2 heading into their last at-bat, Collin Woody squared up and lined a leadoff single to center off reliever Trevor Bettencourt. Chris Clare then laced a hustle double into the left center gap, putting the tying runs in scoring position. Crinella shot a grounder past short and into the same gap, scoring both runs on a game-tying double.

Alejandro Juvier came up next with a mind to bunt Crinella to third but got hit by a pitch, putting him aboard. Up came McClanahan with the same gameplan, but a fastball whizzed past his batting helmet and all the way to the backstop, moving both runners up on a wild pitch. With the winning run at third, Lakewood brought the infield in. McClanahan hit a sharp groundball to short that Arquimedes Gamboa had to dive for. Crinella broke for the plate on contact and slid in ahead of Gamboa’s off-line throw. The fielder’s choice made McClanahan the hero, and his teammates mobbed him behind first base after the win.

Delmarva has now won all four Friday games in June in dramatic fashion, winning in the last at-bat three times at home and in a shutout on the road.

Tyler Erwin (2-1) picked up the win in relief for the Shorebirds (2-0, 31-39) with a scoreless ninth inning, giving up a hit and striking out one. Bettencourt (3-2) blew his third save to lose it for the BlueClaws (0-2, 40-32), failing to record an out in the ninth.

Lakewood jumped in front in the first as Daniel Brito led off the game with a single. After a groundout, Mickey Moniak singled to put Brito at third, and Darick Hall cracked an RBI single to right to make it 1-0.

In the top of the second, Luke Williams bunted his way aboard with one out and promptly stole second. Brito drew a walk two batters later, and Gamboa singled to right to score Williams and make it 2-0. Jake Ring came up firing from right field and gunned down Brito as he tried to take third, cutting off the scoring at one run.

The Shorebirds cut the deficit in half in the fourth as Cole Billingsley doubled to left center and came around on groundouts by Ring and Preston Palmeiro. Billingsley erased the lead entirely in the sixth inning, sneaking a line drive solo shot over the wall in left. It was Billingsley’s first home run of the season and drew Delmarva even at 2-2.

The BlueClaws would answer in a big way in the top of the eighth as Hall and Henri Lartigue slashed back-to-back opposite-field line drive homers to the left field corner. It was the first time in almost two years Lakewood had back-to-back shots, and the visitors went up 4-2, setting up the home side’s heroics in the bottom of the ninth.

Billingsley led the way at the plate for the Shorebirds, going 2-for-4 with a double, homer, RBI, and two runs. Clare went 2-for-3 with a double and a run while Crinella drove in a pair.

Hall finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the BlueClaws, giving him a SAL-best 51 on the season. Brito, Gamboa, and Moniak each had two-hit games.

Both starters lasted six strong innings in mutual no-decisions. Matthias Dietz settled down after giving up two early for the Shorebirds, allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings for his fifth quality start. He walked one and struck out three.

For the BlueClaws, it was 18-year-old prospect Sixto Sanchez who had the Shorebirds on the ropes for six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking none and striking out seven. It was the first time this season Sanchez pitched into the sixth.

The Shorebirds go for the series clincher on Saturday night as Travis Seabrooke (3-4, 4.56) takes the hill against BlueClaw right-hander Adonis Medina (2-5, 3.13). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening early at 4:00 for batting practice. The first 2,500 fans at Perdue Stadium on Saturday will receive an official 2017 Delmarva Shorebirds team photo courtesy of the Delaware State Fair. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free general admission ticket to next month’s Delaware State Fair, and the Fair will also give away free concert tickets. Saturday also marks another postgame fireworks show, presented by the Wicomico County Health Department. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.