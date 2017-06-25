SALISBURY, MD – Frank Crinella belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Delmarva Shorebirds held off a late Lakewood BlueClaws rally to win 6-5, sweeping a four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the score tied 3-3, Collin Woody was plunked to lead off the sixth. Chris Clare then dropped a soft liner into right to put two on and bring up Crinella. On a 1-1 pitch from Ismael Cabrera, Crinella stroked a flyball down the right field line and poked it over the wall for his first home run of the season, putting the Shorebirds (4-0, 33-39) up 6-3.

Crinella’s blast was his second career home run and his first since a solo shot for the Gulf Coast League Orioles against the GCL Red Sox on July 30, 2015.

The BlueClaws (0-4, 40-34) had a pair of rallies in them in the eighth and ninth. Luke Williams laced a two-out double and came around to score on an infield single by Jose Antequera. Enmanuel Garcia followed with a single, but Matt Trowbridge got Daniel Brito to ground out to short, preserving the lead at 6-4.

Henri Lartigue singled with one out in the ninth and scored on a Baltimore chop double to right by Darick Hall, putting the tying run on second. Jake Bray would proceed to dug deep and struck out pinch-hitter Mickey Moniak and David Martinelli back-to-back to seal the deal.

The Shorebirds earned their second series sweep of the year and first since taking three straight from Greensboro on April 17-19. Delmarva’s five-game winning streak extends their longest of the season.

Alex Wells (5-4) earned the win with his ninth quality start of the season. He allowed three runs on nine hits in seven innings, walking one and striking out five. Cabrera (4-5) took the loss after giving up Crinella’s three-run shot.

Delmarva got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Ring singled with one out and moved up to second on a passed ball. Woody then pulled a double down the left field line, scoring Ring to make it 1-0.

Lakewood responded with a pair in the top of the second. Brett Barbier walked and Martinelli singled, and both moved up on a Williams sac bunt. Antequera brought home one on a groundout and Garcia doubled in the trailing runner to make it 2-1 BlueClaws.

The Shorebirds tipped the scales back in their favor in the bottom of the third. Jerry McClanahan singled and Ryan McKenna took his place on a fielder’s choice, eventually stealing second. With two outs, Preston Palmeiro tagged a liner over the wall in left center for a two-run homer, his ninth of the season, to put the home side up 3-2.

Garcia smoked a liner to left center for a first-pitch home run to lead off the top of the fifth, tying it at 3-3 and setting up Crinella’s big moment one inning later.

Woody and Clare each finished 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Shorebirds. The first through sixth hitters all scored for Delmarva.

Garcia had a big day from the nine-hole for the BlueClaws, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, homer, and two RBIs. Lartigue finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run.

Lakewood starter JoJo Romero had five mixed innings on the hill, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in a no-decision.

The Shorebirds open the back end of their eight-game homestand with the first of four against the Hagerstown Suns on Monday night. Lucas Humpal (4-5, 4.15) makes the start for Delmarva against Hagerstown’s Carlos Pena (3-3, 5.85). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Monday is $2 Buck Monday presented by 47 ABC, featuring Upper Reserved tickets, hot dogs, and 16oz Pepsi products for $2 each. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.