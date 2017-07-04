KANNAPOLIS, NC – After enduring a long rain delay, the Delmarva Shorebirds broke out for three quick post-rain runs, completing a sweep of the Kannapolis Intimidators with a 5-2 win on Monday night at Intimidators Stadium.

The rain forced a stoppage in the bottom of the third inning with the game tied 2-2, then after a delay of nearly an hour Kory Groves came out of the bullpen to get the final out of the frame. With one out in the top of the fourth, Frank Crinella shot a grounder up the middle for a base hit. Alejandro Juvier then lifted one over left field and all the way to the wall. After some confusion as to whether or not Aaron Schnurbusch caught the ball in left, Crinella belatedly scored and Juvier ended up at second with an RBI double, putting the Shorebirds (8-4, 37-43) up 3-2.

Delmarva tacked on two in the top of the fifth. Tanner Kirk led off with a walk and scored on a Cole Billingsley double. Billingsley moved up to third on a wild pitch, then after a strikeout Preston Palmeiro snuck a grounder past the drawn-in infield and into right for an RBI single, making it 5-2.

The offense was more than enough for Groves (2-2), who pitched 4.1 masterful innings in relief. He allowed one hit without conceding a run, walking none and striking out four along the way. Lane Hobbs (3-1) took the loss for the Intimidators (4-8, 37-43), giving up three run on six hits in two innings after the delay. Matt Trowbridge earned his first save of the season with a pair of scoreless innings.

Billingsley singled to lead off the game, and Jake Ring rolled a perfect bunt down the third base line to put two on. Palmeiro hit into a fielder’s choice to move up Billingsley, then after a pickoff at first, Chris Clare stroked an RBI double down the left field line to make it 1-0.

Delmarva tacked another run on in the second as Ryan McKenna doubled, moved to third on a balk, and scored on a Stuart Levy soft line drive single past a drawn-in second baseman. The Intimidators cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Daniel Gonzalez.

The rain intensified in the bottom of the third, wreacking havoc on Shorebird starter Matthias Dietz. Brandon Dulin singled with one out and got to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Schnurbusch drew a walk on four pitches. Dietz then hit Zach Remillard to load the bases. By this point the right-hander could barely grip the ball, and after a 3-0 fastball slipped out of his hand and plunked Grant Massey on the shoulder to force in the tying run, the umpires sent everyone to their dugouts and the tarp came out. Groves came in after the rain and got Gonzalez to pop out and end the threat.

Neither starter factored into the decision after premature outings. Dietz allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in 2.2 innings, walking three, hitting two, and striking out two. Kannapolis’ Kelvis Valerio lasted three full innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

Clare finished 3-for-4 with a double and RBI to lead the Shorebirds, who racked up 13 hits on the night. Billingsley went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, and two runs, while Juvier and McKenna each had a pair of hits and Kirk walked three times.

The Intimidators salvaged just three singles on the night, one each for Mitch Roman, Dulin, and Daniel Gonzalez. Schnurbusch walked twice and scored.

Delmarva has now been involved in three four-game sweeps since the beginning of the second half. The took four straight from Lakewood and Kannapolis, dropping four in a row against Hagerstown in between.

The Shorebirds now return home for a quick three-game series against Lakewood, starting on Tuesday night. Jhon Peluffo (5-3, 3.40) gets the Fourth of July nod against the BlueClaws’ Bailey Falter (3-5, 3.39). First pitch is 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00. The Shorebirds will wear special patriotic jerseys on Tuesday night, which will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to to the Department of Maryland VFW Military Assistance Program. A postgame fireworks extravaganza is presented by Q105. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 5:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.