“Britain’s Got Talent” runner-up Susan Boyle is being targeted by a vicious group of teenage thugs who, witnesses say, have thrown burning paper in her face and slung insults at her.

The 56-year-old Scottish singer shot to fame after she stunned the talent show judges with her cover of “I Dreamed A Dream” back in 2009.

According to The Mirror, Boyle, who was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome in 2012, has been living in fear after numerous witnesses told the publication at least 15 teenagers have repeatedly turned up to her house to threaten the singer.

Witnesses told The Mirror Boyle has been regularly targeted by the youth gang who, on at least one occasion, set paper on fire and threw it at her face.

“Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff,” one witness said. “They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.”

Witnesses also report seeing the singer hiding on a bus while the gang threw stones at the vehicle.

“I was going inside the Mill Centre, Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her ‘why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b—h.’ It’s horrendous,” one person told the publication.

The abuse has become so bad that a spokesman for the singer told The Mirror they are calling in police to ensure her safety.

Boyle lives in the Scottish town of Blackburn in a house she purchased with the money earned for her time on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

