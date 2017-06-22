The British version of the FCC said that despite receiving 683 complaints over “Britain’s Got Talent” host Amanda Holden’s racy dress, Ofcom believes the outfit was fit for the family-friendly TV show.

Ofcom said in a statement to the BBC that it recognizes the dress “had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show” but the dress “would not have exceeded most viewers’ expectations.”

As a result, Ofcom has ruled they won’t investigate the complaints.

Many viewers called in to complain that Holden’s Julien McDonald dress, donned during a June 1, episode was inappropriate.

The 46-year-old offended fans in a skin-tight backless dress with a plunging neckline that stopped right before the star’s belly button.

The actress and singer previously told The Sun she hopes her outfits cause people to complain to Ofcom.

“I can’t wait to wear my dresses,” she told The Sun. “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t!”

