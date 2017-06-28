A Florida teen who shot to fame on the Internet after telling a Dr. Phil audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?” pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz attracted an online following last September after saying the phrase during the TV talk show. She meant to say ‘catch me outside’ to the audience – who was laughing at her — but her accent made it sound like something different.

Appearing in court Wednesday, the Boynton Beach 14-year-old pleaded guilty to grand theft charges, a charge for filing a false police report and possession of marijuana, WPTV reports.

In three separate instances last year, Peskowitz was accused of stealing her mom’s purse, her mother’s car and calling the police to falsely report her mom was using heroin, WSB-TV reported, citing the State Attorney’s office. In April she was found in a car with marijuana, the office said.

Each of the charges pre-date her appearance with Dr. Phil.

She is expected to be sentenced on July 22.