Could you imagine Ed O’Neill as the proprietor of “Cheers?”

The future star of “Modern Family” and “Married with Children” auditioned to be ladies man Sam Malone, back when the character was intended to be a former football star.

Ex-NFL player Fred Dryer and William Devane (of “Knots Landing” fame) were also in the running before producers finally offered the part to Ted Danson.

Singer Janis Ian (“At Seventeen”) was originally tapped to play wise cracking waitress Carla Tortilla, but passed on the role to focus on music.

“Rhea (Pearlman) is much, much better than I’d ever have been,” she later said.

“Cheers” — which debuted in dead last place on September 30, 1981 — ran for eleven seasons on NBC.

It made household names out of its stars: Woody Harrelson (bartender Woody), Shelly Long (waitress Diane Chambers), George Wendt (bar patron Norm Peterson), John Ratzenberger (mailman Cliff Clavin) and Kelsey Grammer (psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane).

Here are a few things you might not know about the bar where everybody knows your name: