A replica of the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” car, used for high school and community theater groups, was stolen in Kansas City, Mo. in early June.

The non-functioning prop was locked in the back of a trailer in the A to Z Theatrical Supply & Service, Inc.’s parking lot.

James Hunter, chief operations officer at A to Z Theatrical Supply, told The Kansas City Star, “This car has hundreds of hours of highly skilled artisans involved in creating this very unique piece.”

“It’s priceless to us. It’s unique and it cannot be easily replicated.”

The car was being stored in a locked trailer that was parked in a lot near the company’s building. The surveillance video shows the thief driving the trailer off the lot that had the replica car inside.

Ashley Personett, with A to Z Theatrical Supply & Service, Inc., told Fox News that “police had called last Thursday saying they are now starting to look for the car.” This comes almost three weeks after they filed the initial report claiming the car was stolen.

Personett believes the thieves didn’t know what they were stealing, and that they were more interested in the trailer.

There had been multiple vans and trailers stolen and broken into in the Brookside area where the business is located. Personett said they are trying to figure out how to fix the problem in their own lot.

A to Z doesn’t plan to press any charges for the stolen vehicle and is offering a $500 reward for its return.

“We want the car back, no questions asked”, Personett said.