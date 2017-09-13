‘He’s Not a General’: Rep. Luis Gutierrez Hits Back at ‘Mean’ John Kelly

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) gave his first prison interviews to a Chicago magazine and an NBC affiliate, Trace Gallagher reported.

Blagojevich is serving his sixth year of a 14 year term for trying to sell President Barack Obama‘s former senate seat.

Blagojevich told the reporters that he holds no ill will against “the people who have done this to me,” and still maintains his innocence.

The ex-governor was famously caught on surreptitious audiotape telling someone that “I have this thing… and it’s f***ing golden,” referring to Obama’s seat.

However, he also said the judge in the case gave him a stiffer sentence than fellow Illinois felon Al Capone.

Blagojevich, who apparently traded in his “Blago” nickname for “Govvy,” said he was touched by the fact fellow prisoners gave him a “care package” of toiletries when he arrived as his Denver-area confines.

He also said he still has a “jurisdiction” to oversee, despite losing his seat in Springfield.

“I’ve been given the jurisdiction to sweep and mop two floors,” he said.

“My jurisdiction has shrunk from the fifth-biggest state to these two floors,” Blagojevich continued. “But, I don’t care what anybody says, I believe in clean government and I believe in clean floors.”

