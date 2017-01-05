'Conan' to reportedly run only one night a week

Conan O’Brien is reportedly shifting gears at TBS as “Conan” will move toward a weekly format instead of nightly, according to The Wrap. However, a rep for TBS told FOX411, “Nothing has been decided at this point.”

TBS CEO John Martin said the show has done extremely well with O’Brien on the road traveling. Most recently they have taken the show to Cuba, South Korea and Berlin garnering solid ratings according to Nielsen.

The Wrap reports Martin said the reason for the switch is because late night has become too competitive and crowded. In speaking with The Wrap at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Martin believes “Conan” will have the success Samantha Bee has had with her one hour weekly show on TBS.

A reo for O’Brien did not return FOX411’s request for comment.

FOX411’s Blanche Johnson contributed to this report.