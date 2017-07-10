At last, fans eagerly awaiting the return of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” finally know when the wait for new episodes will be over.

After a five-year hiatus, the network has announced the fall premiere date of Season 9.

According to a tweet from HBO, Larry David will return for the first time since 2011 on October 1 with all new episodes.

The announcement came with a fun teaser video in which David, dressed in a toga, stands stoic on a rotating podium accompanied by the words, “He left. He did nothing. He returned.”