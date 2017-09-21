Death Wish Coffee Company’s cold brew might lead to death, health officials warned on Tuesday.

The coffee company, which claims to sell the “world’s strongest coffee,” announced it’s recalling their 11-ounce Nitro Cold Brew cans because it could lead to botulism, a form of food poisoning that could be fatal.

“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest and, of course, strongest coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards,” Mike Brown, the company’s founder, said in a statement.

The processing of the beverage could cause the deadly toxin to grow and produce, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Botulism becomes a breeding ground in low acid foods commercialized in reduced oxygen packaging. The toxin attacks a person’s nerves, causing breathing difficulties, and in more serious cases, death.

The drink has been pulled from shelves and is no longer sold on its website. No illnesses have been reported and the recall was issued as a precaution, the FDA said.

Customers who already purchased the drinks will be refunded in 60 days.

Death Wish coffee contains nearly twice the recommended daily coffee intake for a person, Live Science reported. Many of its drinks contain more than 700 milligrams of caffeine per 12 fluid ounces, though the cold brew contained 380 milligrams per can – slightly below the recommended 400 milligram intake.