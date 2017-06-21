An NBCUniversal executive says a “Downton Abbey” film is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said the movie has been in process for some time.

“We are working on getting the script right,” Mr. Edelstein said. “And then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together.”

“Downton Abbey,” created by Julian Fellowes, launched in 2010 before running for six seasons during which it won huge international success.

Mr. Edelstein was speaking on the sidelines of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,” which had its world premiere in Singapore last week.

It features costumes, locations, and never-before seen footage from the popular TV series. “Downton Abbey,” which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants amid the backdrop of historical events as the sinking of the Titanic and World War I.

No word yet on whether some of the shows more popular characters including Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess Grantham (Maggie Smith) and Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) will return.

In fact the movie was news to the show’s cast who said they didn’t know about it.

“Oh, well you’ve got confirmation before us. We have no idea if that’s happening,” said Sophie McShera, who played assistant cook Daisy Mason. “But we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure.”

Laura Carmichael, who played Lady Edith Crawley in the series, quipped: “Well, tell my agent, because we’re still waiting to know. We’re hoping that will happen soon.”

Emmy-winning writer and creator Julian Fellowes also said he hoped a film would be made. “I think we’ve got a film in us. I hope it happens,” he said.

This article originally appeared in news.com.au.