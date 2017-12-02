For some black women, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement is something more: One of the world’s most eligible bachelors has chosen someone who looks like them and grew up like one of them.

Markle, who is biracial, will be the first woman of color in modern history to join the British Royal Family. She joins famous women like Serena Williams, rapper Eve and Janet Jackson who have recently found love outside of their race, to high-profile, powerful men of status.

After their relationship was announced this year, the couple lashed out at demeaning British tabloid coverage of Markle’s race.

Their engagement mirrors broader trends when it comes to interracial marriage both in the U.S. and United Kingdom.