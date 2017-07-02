Sadie Robertson said she was followed by three men in a white van.

The reality star shared the scary encounter on Instagram, revealing she had been followed by three men while she was at the mall and when she went to her car in the parking lot, they were waiting for her.

She does not reveal the rest of the encounter but she thanked God for keeping her safe and sent a message of encouragement to her fans to “not be afraid” in similar situations.

“Tonight was a very frightening night,” Robertson wrote Monday night. “I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with 3 men that had been previously been following me in the mall.”

She added, “You hear this story all the time… I won’t go into the details of mine.”

The 20-year-old said the encounter made her remember that “even though we serve a GOOD God…scary things can happen at anytime, because until the day Jesus comes back evil will still be in the world.”

Despite the scary ordeal, she is “thankful to be able to have joy knowing I’m protected in the shadow of [God’s] wing.”

She also encouraged her fans to be aware of their surroundings.

“I’m praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight,” she concluded.

