'Duck' producers $100M lawsuit

The principals of the production company behind “Duck Dynasty” have filed a $100 million lawsuit against ITV Studios, accusing its leaders of mounting an “outrageous campaign of intimidation and extortion” to depress the price ITV would pay to acquire the remaining 40 percent of Gurney Productions.

The suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court follows ITV’s firing last month of Scott and Deirdre Gurney from their namesake company, which ITV acquired a majority interest in 2012. ITV has sued the couple, claiming they engaged in fraud and used company funds for personal expenses, among other allegations.

“The actions taken by ITV and its appointed board members are reprehensible,” Gurney attorney Michael Weinsten said. “My clients will not be intimated by their outrageous, strong-arm tactics to acquire my client’s interest in Gurney Productions at a massively discounted price. We will hold each of these defendants personally accountable for the many millions in economic damages to my clients, and damage to their good name and reputation.”

The suit cites ITV Studios executives Brent Montgomery, Andrew Garard and David McGraynor as defendants along with the company.