Diamonds are a “Duck Dynasty” girl’s best friend!

Jep Robertson gave his wife Jessica a diamond ring for the 15th wedding anniversary.

Jessica shared a picture of her new bling on Instagram.

“Up close and personal with my new ring,” the reality star wrote. “So blessed!”

Jessica explained that when the pair got married, they didn’t have enough money to pay for an engagement ring. Instead, they bought wedding bands and a trailer.

“We just knew we loved each other,” she wrote. “And wanted to spend the rest [of] our lives together!”

Jep gifted his wife with a round solitaire stone on a yellow gold band.

“My soul mate got me the ring of my dreams…He knows me so well,” Jessica wrote in a second post on Instagram.

Jep and Jessica have five children, daughters Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, and sons River and Gus.