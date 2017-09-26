WWE star John Cena lost his “No Mercy” match to Roman Reigns on Sunday night—and his actions afterwards made fans think he might be retiring.

Cena saluted the crowd for a long time in an emotional moment after his defeat and wrestling watchers have wondered if he can keep going at age 40.

But his fiancé and fellow wrestler Nikki Bella told Fox News after her “Dancing with the Stars” performance on Monday night, “I honestly don’t think he’ll ever retire. I think he’ll do that until his body won’t allow him to.”

Still she added of the athlete and actor who will appear in the upcoming “Transformers” Bumblebee spinoff movie, “I just think, John’s become more of a–,” she paused, in an apparent reference to his acting and continued, “Not that it’s a full time thing but he has all these other opportunities and sometimes you just need to let your body heal as well.

“What I like is last night I really felt like he passed the torch and he’s found that one guy, Roman Reigns, that can really do what he does and just like what The Rock did for John and Stone Cold [Steve Austin] did for them and so last night, I think we witnessed the torch being passed on.”

Bella, who is trying something new herself on “DWTS,” said of her man’s difficult match, “It’s so sad. He lost but I thought the match was one of his best and it’s just crazy.

“He amazes me every time he goes out there. You’ve see him do it for sixteen years and it never gets old. He tells you a new story every week.”

After the match, Cena gave fans the impression it could be the last time he’d ever be in the ring.

He later explained to “Raw Talk,” “I’m not done. But I don’t know if I can keep going at the pace I’ve been going.”

Meanwhile, Cena and Bella, 33, are planning their wedding after getting engaged in April.

But both are busy and Bella has enjoyed moving from the ring to the ballroom for a little while.

Bella said backstage after the “DWTS” live show — in which she and partner Artem Chigvintsev earned a solid 21 out of 30 points for their waltz – that her wrestling training “actually makes it quite difficult because I’m used to leading in a ring and I’m used to using my muscle in a very different way to lift women up and throw them around, where here, they use their strength in such a different way. They use it for balance and they use it for elegance and beauty.”

The intense dance boot camp has caused changes in her body: “My neck, my knees, my quads, my feet. The toes are the worst. I feel like they are looking gross,” she told reporters.

Bella, who survived elimination on Monday night (“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran got sent home), said, “My stomach’s suddenly gotten smaller, which I like and I still don’t use my core enough. [Artem] wants me to use it way more but you’re flexing your abs the whole time. But I kind of feel like I danced my ass off. I really want to get my ass back because it’s gone.”