Rashad Jennings says faith helped him mend his once-troubled relationship with his father, a double-amputee.

The football running back’s father, Albert, previously had an alcohol problem that marred their connection. But after Albert suffered a stroke and diabetes, he had to have his legs amputated, and Jennings rushed to his parents’ side.

On April 10’s “DWTS,” the athlete hugged his wheelchair-bound father.

Backstage, Jennings told Fox News he is now close with his dad.

“We love together, pray together, make mistakes together. There’s something about having family and keeping God in it that kind of unites us.”

Jennings, 32, also revealed they rely on humor. “We went out to eat and my dad is a double leg amputee [but] we have fun with each other…I told my brother, ‘You gotta scoot up. Dad needs some leg room.'”

The football player said Albert got diabetes and then had to have his legs amputated partly because of alcohol abuse and “not really taking care of himself like he should when he was really in that dark place.”

But now he’s recovered and Jennings vowed, “Whatever life gives us, we’re going to be together. You can love when you’re angry. People forget that.”

