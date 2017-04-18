Tears ran down Erika Jayne’s face in rehearsal after not doing as well as she expected on “Dancing with the Stars.”

And later, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” celebrity was sent packing in Monday’s Disney night elimination—and was caught in a lie by host Tom Bergeron.

First, practice footage caught Jayne complaining to her partner Gleb Savchenko about last week’s awkward performance, in which she channeled Madonna, “I’ve never felt that disconnected from an audience.”

Cameras showed Jayne crying and whispering to Savchenko as he hugged and comforted her, “I’ve never, ever questioned myself so deeply before.”

Then, Jayne danced a Viennese waltz based on the Disney movie “Finding Dory,” and received rave reviews from the judges.

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late for the outrageous blonde Bravo beauty and at the end of the night, she and Gleb got the axe.

Jayne appeared to have expected her ouster, pointing at Savchenko and mouthing to him, “I told you” after the results were announced.

Host Tom Bergeron asked her on camera, “I saw you saying to Gleb, ‘I told you.’ Did you sense this was coming tonight?”

Jayne protested, “Tom, I didn’t say that.”

Bergeron called her out: “I think I saw you. I’m a good lip reader!”

Although Jayne said “DWTS” was “an incredible experience,” she left the scene quickly, avoiding most of the traditional post-show press line interviews.

The “RHOBH” star’s drama almost overshadowed the high point of the night, as Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei finished in first with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The two earned 39 out of 40 points for their Paso Doble based on “Mulan.”

Chmerkovskiy told FOX411 of the incredible stick fighting incorporated into the dance, “I met up with somebody who is a professional stunt woman and she taught me some stuff…I was just really concerned about it looking corny…I wanted it to be like, he almost hit her in the face.”

Gymnast Simone Biles was close behind Kordei, scoring 38 with her partner Sasha Farber for a “Moana” contemporary dance. Rehearsal footage showed Biles getting irritated with Farber for pushing her too hard, and she explained to FOX411 backstage, “I don’t like to speak out because I’m such a hard worker. I’d rather just push through the hard times rather than just say anything.”

Biles said free time is rare with the hectic “DWTS” schedule but when she gets it, she wants to “lay in bed and watch Netflix and Face Time my family back home.”

Ice skater Nancy Kerrigan continued to score high, getting 36 for her jazz performance based on “Enchanted.”

With partner Artem Chigvintsev by her side backstage, Kerrigan told reporters about the continuing vulnerability she showed in rehearsals, “On the ice, I feel very confident. But I haven’t been doing [dancing] that long.”

“Glee” star Heather Morris and “The Bachelor” Nick Viall tied for fourth with both earning 34 points. Morris was thrilled to hear her original partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, announce that he was well enough to return next week. Maks joked that her fill-in-partner, Alan Bersten, “is officially fired.”

Viall appeared clean-shaved to portray Pinocchio in a cute routine with Peta Murgatroyd that caused Judge Carrie Ann Inaba to gush, “This is a breakthrough.”

He told reporters after the show that removing his beard, which host Bergeron said made him look like he was 12, has pleased his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi.

“It’s different,” he shrugged. “Vanessa actually likes it. We joked that she’s never seen me without a beard [before] but she seems to like it. I prefer the beard…I have the baby face [but] I’m probably going to grow it back.”

Football player Rashad Jennings had fun with “Beauty and the Beast” and tied with Jayne with a 32 score, while Bonner Bolton scored 30 for a “Wreck-It Ralph” tango and former baseball catcher David Ross finished last on Monday night with 29 points.

Judge Bruno Tonioli snarked about Ross’ jive inspired by the upcoming movie, “Cars 3,” “You need an oil change.”

Still, Ross continued to maintain a positive attitude, telling reporters later, “I had a blast.”