Cleveland cops on Sunday were hunting a man who they believe shot and killed another person in a horrifying, Easter afternoon attack – that was brazenly broadcast live on Facebook.

Cleveland Police named the suspect as Steve Stephens, who claimed on Facebook “to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.” He is considered armed and dangerous and civilians are advised not to approach him. Authorities believe he may be driving a white or cream-colored SUV. Sources told FOX8 the vehicle was a Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

The Sunday shooting occurred just south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville neighborhood. Stephens also posted another video of himself talking on the phone about at least 13 other alleged murders he says he’s committed. He said at one point he “messed up.”

“And I’m about to keep killing until they catch me,” Stephens said, according to NBC.

Video of the murder was posted at 2 p.m. but soon taken down. It was partially captioned “Easter day slaughter.” The account hadn’t been active since 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.