Tucker Carlson responded to an ESPN anchor calling President Trump “a white supremacist.”

Jemele Hill of “SportsCenter” tweeted that “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not “alt right” — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

She called him “unqualified and unfit” to be president, adding that if he were not a Caucasian man, he would still be in New York and not the White House.

Hill also responded to a Trump voter on Twitter, telling them she was “glad” they could “live with voting for him.”

ESPN’s public relations later tweeted a statement, saying that Hill’s comments do not represent the position of the Bristol, Conn. network.

Carlson called ESPN “Endless Stupid Political Nagging” and asked Fox Sports’ Clay Travis what he thought of Hill’s attack.

Travis said ESPN’s statement is another example of Hill’s politics “going all the way to the top.”

He said parent company Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN president John Skipper hold left-wing views, and that of the 59 people Iger follows on Twitter, Hill is one of them.

“They want left-leaning politics the forward facing front of ESPN,” going on to repeat Michael Jordan’s famed warning about mixing sports and politics, “Republicans buy sneakers too.”

ESPN says Donald Trump’s a white supremacist, disastrous MNF sideline, @outkick servers collapse in Orlando https://t.co/SkTjC1gVnI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2017

Travis pointed out that when former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka criticized President Obama in a much more minimal way, and announced his support for President Trump, he was fired from ESPN.

Hill also objected to Kid Rock’s recent use of a Confederate flag, saying he was “pandering to racists.”

He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people. https://t.co/ukbl3RodoP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The musician is considering a 2018 bid against Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Hill’s comments come several days after ESPN booted a commentator from calling a game because his name was “Robert Lee,” which is the same as that of the Civil War’s commander of the Army of Northern Virginia.

ESPN previously fired former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling over a controversial meme objecting to the North Carolina transgender bathroom law.

