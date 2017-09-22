With autumn now officially upon us, hair mavens everywhere are flocking to colorists to welcome the season with a bright new look. One trend particularly of the note is the “fallayage,” or warm, subtle, low-maintenance take on the balayage look, Allure reports.

As summertime tans fade and old highlights bleach out, Tina Deeke of Chicago’s Maxine Salon tells the magazine that fallayage is an easy, fashionable way to adjust as increasingly chillier temperatures. “Adding a bit of fall-inspired balayage is a perfect way to create dimension and add shine back into your locks without fully sacrificing the sun-kissed color you earned over the summer,” she said.

Whether you’re naturally raven-haired or platinum blonde, Deeke says that toning in “honey, maple or sunset hues” with balayage techniques is an effortless route to embracing the season. Further, warming up your hair with these darker colors won’t strip it nearly as dramatically as lighter dyes traditionally do.

“Everyone is different and everyone’s hair reacts differently, but going darker is far less damaging than lightening it,” Laura Estroff, head colorist Kennaland salon of Brooklyn and London, told HelloGiggles.

The crisp #fallayage look is clearly gaining traction too, having been tagged hundreds of times on Instagram since the start of September.

Bring on the flannels, riding boots and steaming coffees, please.