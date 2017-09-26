“Fixer Upper” is coming to an end.

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their hit HGTV show will end after Season 5.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the couple wrote on their blog Tuesday.

The Gaineses said the decision to end their show was not easy but they are “confident that this is the right choice for us.”

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they said adding the end of the show has nothing to do with any rumors in the tabloids about their personal lives.

“This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” they shared.