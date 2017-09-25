When it comes to renovating a home in front of cameras, things don’t always go according to plan.

Husband and wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are recognized by fans for their countless renovations, but Chip admitted to GoodHousekeeping.com there’s one major mistake he still regrets making on the set of HGTV’s hit series “Fixer Upper.”

“Hands down, the time I misunderstood Jo’s direction and demoed the wrong wall,” explained the 42-year-old. “I took that thing down all the way to the studs before I realized what I’d done.”

Joanna was shocked by the error, but somehow the couple managed to find a quick solution.

“I’ve never been so glad that Jo doesn’t hold a grudge!” he said.

But that’s not the only snafu Chip committed. He chronicled his many misadventures for his new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Stuff I’ve Learned Doing Prince Stuff” — but there was one incident he still vividly remembers.

“One time I tried to surprise Joanna and put maroon grout with a cream stone backsplash,” he said. “Let’s just say I had to rip it all out and start over.”

There was one other risky move that ultimately paid off. Chip described how one time he insisted there was original brick underneath old drywall in a house, which compelled him to tear it off while Joanna was away. Not only was Chip right, but the original exposed brick went all the way up to the ceiling.

“I was so nervous for Jo to see what I’d gone rogue for, not knowing if she’d love it or hate it, but lucky for me she loved it,” he said.

Despite all the missteps, Chip is grateful to have Joanna by his side along the way.

“I’m proud of every project Jo and I have done for different reasons, because when you think about the gravity of these families entrusting us with their home, it’s pretty powerful what we get to do,” he said. I’m just proud to be a part of these families’ journeys.”