JetBlue passengers already have plenty of in-flight entertainment options to choose from, but that list just got bigger.

Scripps Networks Interactive announced on Wednesday that JetBlue will soon be offering on-demand programming from Scripps’ most popular channels. Beginning July 1, Scripps reports that JetBlue will beef up “The Hub” — i.e., JetBlue’s in-flight entertainment system — with content from HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel.

NEW JERSEY FAMILY BOOTED FROM JETBLUE FLIGHT TO VEGAS AFTER SPAT WITH CREW MEMBER

“It’s never been easier to tap into all kinds of content on the go, and starting Saturday, JetBlue customers will have a new way to access our signature home, food and travel content,” said Scripps in a press release.

Scripps also notes that JetBlue has already offered HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel as live-streaming options on their flights for over a decade, free of charge. But now, passengers will also have the option of streaming content on-demand, meaning that passengers can watch nothing but hours of “Fixer Upper,” “Chopped” or “Expedition Unknown” if they so choose.

“Meeting fans where they want our content is one of Scripps Networks Interactive’s top priorities,” Scripps stated.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In addition to the newest on-demand content offered by Scripps Network Interactive, JetBlue offers 36 channels of DIRECTV® and 100 channels of SiriusXM Radio® on every JetBlue flight in the continental U.S. The airline’s Hub also offers newly released movies on all flights longer than two hours.