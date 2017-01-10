'Flip or Flop' pair done

Looks like “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage has officially flopped.

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from his wife after seven years, People reports.

The pair announced their split last month after separating in May after an incident with a gun where police were called to their home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they told us at the time of their split. “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Multiple media reports swirled last week that infidelity played a role in their break up. But they denied “any infidelity in the marriage” to People.

The HGTV stars married in 2009 and have two children.