Tarek El Moussa wants his estranged wife to pay up!

The “Flip or Flop” star is reportedly seeking spousal support from Christina El Moussa, according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ.

The gossip site reports that Tarek listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and is also seeking joint custody of their two children.

A source told the site, “It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work if they want to continue monetizing what they do.”

The HGTV stars announced their split last month after separating in May after an incident with a gun where police were called to their home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they told us at the time of their split. “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

As for their hit reality show?

The house-flipping experts and HGTV assured fans “Flip or Flop” will continue on.

HGTV told us when the El Moussas announced their split last month, “We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on ‘Flip or Flop.’ When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

The El Moussas told FOX411 that they will continue to work together in a professional setting.

FOX411’s Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.