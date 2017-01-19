Tarek El Moussa is taking to Instagram to address “lies” he says have been written about his split from his wife, Christina El Moussa.

The 35-year-old “Flip or Flop” star bashed “innuendo” and “salacious gossip” from “irresponsible media outlets” in a post on Wednesday, after In Touch alleged in a report that Tarek exhibited “inappropriate, vulgar behavior” toward Christina — including referring to her as a “whore” — on the set of their hit HGTV show.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” Tarek wrote.

Both Tarek and Christina have stressed that their two kids — 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden — are their priority amid their split. The estranged couple also said they remain committed to working together on their show. They resumed filming on “Flip or Flop” after the holidays, and will continue to appear onscreen together.

“It’s business as usual for them,” a source close to Christina told ET last week. “They’re committed to their business and to their future together as they work together on the show.”

The source also said that both Tarek and 33-year-old Christina “have been dating since they separated,” and that they’ve been living separately since the split, as well.

Court documents obtained by ET earlier this month show that Tarek is requesting joint legal and physical custody of Taylor and Brayden in his divorce petition, but is requesting spousal support from Christina. Tarek is also asking that Christina pay his attorney’s fees, and that the court terminate its ability to award alimony to her.

“They share everything, so it’s laughable,” our source said about Tarek’s request for spousal support.