Despite their marital strife and recent separation announcement “Flip or Flop” stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram over the weekend to share some adorable family photos from their Christmas celebration.

The mother of two snapped beaming photos with her daughter, Taylor, and her son, Brayden, in front of the family’s present-laden Christmas tree set-up.

Christina, who had to snap separate pics with each of her kids, joked about how hard it was to get them both to pose for a photo, writing, “When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time…”

Earlier in the day, Tarek posted a photo with his adorable children as well, sharing a message of Christmas cheer.

“#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California!” the TV personality captioned the pic.

Despite their split, it seems the pair are still dedicated to spending time with their kids and making their co-parenting efforts a success. However, they did not post any holiday photos in which they posed together.

Earlier this month, the estranged couple released a statement to ET explaining that they had been separated since May, but reiterating that they “are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be.”