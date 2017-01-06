“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa shocked their fans when they announced their split late last year. Now new reports indicate their marriage came to an end after Tarek allegedly discovered inappropriate texts between Christina and their former contractor Gary Anderson, according to InTouch.

A rep for the El Moussa’s told FOX411, “People should focus on real issues that affect their life and now get bogged down by tabloid distractions.” No further comment was provided.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and believed there was some inappropriate texting going on between [the two],” a source close to the El Moussa’s told InTouch adding the exchange led to Tarek’s gun incident.

A rep for the pair did tell FOX411 that both Tarek and Christina have dated other people since their split but neither are ready to announce a relationship. Tarek also dated the pair’s former nanny.