Christina El Moussa is single and ready to mingle…again.

The “Flip or Flop” star was briefly dating Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson but their short-lived romance has reportedly ended.

“Nothing dramatic happened — it was super casual from the start, and they were never an official couple to begin with,” a source told ET adding that the pair still remain friends.

According to the source, Thompson reunited with his ex Sydney Kaplan.

However, there appear to be no bad feelings between the former couple. The HGTV star went to a Ducks game on Sunday with a friend.

El Moussa also previously dated contractor Gary Anderson after splitting from husband Tarek.