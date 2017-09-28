The last six episodes of the “Game of Thrones” will reportedly cost an estimated $15 million per episode.

The series, which is slated to return in 2018 or 2019 for its eighth and final season, will receive a massive budget from HBO for each episode, Variety reported.

The six remaining episodes will reportedly also run for longer than its usual hour-slot. Variety reported the episodes would be filled with high production quality, action and computer graphics.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the price tag for each of the 10 episodes in the series’ sixth season, which aired in 2016, was more than $10 million. The show’s battle scenes and computer-generated dragons were among the costliest props.

HBO is not the only network spending big bucks per episode. Netflix is reportedly shelling out $8 million per episode for the second season of “Stranger Things,” Fortune reported.