“Game of Thrones” executives are reportedly planning to film several different endings for the series finale in order to avoid leaks, HBO’s programming president said.

Casey Bloys, who spoke at Pennsylvania’s Moravian College last week, told students that the show’s cast would not even know how the fantasy epic ends, the BBC reported.

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

HBO has not commented on his statements.

The show has been the target of a number of leaks and hacks. In August, four people were arrested in India after an episode leaked two days before its scheduled air time.

The popular show’s seventh season was “illegally downloaded more than a billion times,” Muso, a piracy tracking firm, reported.

The show’s eighth and final season does not have a premiere date scheduled, but sources said the show might not run until 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.