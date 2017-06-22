A twin who played Sigourney Weaver’s toddler son in “Ghostbusters II” committed suicide near San Diego, officials said Wednesday.

Henry ‘Hank’ Deutschendorf, who played the 1989 role with his twin brother William, killed himself last week at his home in Escondido, Calif., a rep for the San Diego County Medical Examiner said.

Deutschendorf, 28, was named after his famous folk singing uncle John Denver – whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., TMZ reported.

Hank and William, who together played baby Oscar in the famed remake, ran a martial arts school.

Hank had long struggled against schizoaffective disorder, which is a combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, William told TMZ.

“(Hank) fought for his life every day,” said William, adding that his brother regularly experienced hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.