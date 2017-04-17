&#039;Girls&#039; finale earns mixed reviews from fans

By FOX News -
[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the most recent episode of “Girls.”]

“Girls” came to an end Sunday night on HBO, and fans took to social media to chime in on the final episode of the series.

The television show, which was created by and starred Lena Dunham, concluded her character, new mom Hannah Horvath, leaving behind Brooklyn to head to upstate New York to become a professor of Internet writing.

Hannah’s friend Marnie (Allison Williams) meanwhile, is living in her mother’s home gym and offers to move upstate with Hannah to help raise Hannah’s son Grover. Marnie and Hannah bicker like co-parents and the new mother deals with the frustration of being unable to breastfeed her son. Hannah’s mother also comes into the picture, and the women hash it out. 

Hannah then takes a long walk, and when she finally arrives home, she attends to her son Grover, who finally latches. The show then comes to an end.

Some viewers immediately tweeted their disappointment online, hinting the ending felt incomplete. 

However some “Girls” fans were satisfied with the ambiguous ending.

