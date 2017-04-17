[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the most recent episode of “Girls.”]

“Girls” came to an end Sunday night on HBO and it resulted in mixed reviews by fans that was quickly shared on social media.

The television series, which was created by and starred Lena Dunham, concluded her character and new mom Hannah Horvath leaving behind Brooklyn to head upstate in New York to become a professor of internet writing.

According to Marie Claire, Hannah’s friend Marnie (Allison Williams) broke into her new home in hopes of raising her baby boy Grover. Marnie was also previously living in her mother’s home gym and her band had broken up, which could have also been additional motives for the sudden move. Marnie and Hannah bicker like co-parents and the new mother deals with the frustration of being unable to breastfeed her son. Hannah’s mother also comes into the picture, but both women also argue.

Hannah then takes a walk, but as she returns home, she’s followed by a concerned police officer. He offers Hannah a ride, but when she refuses, he still follows her behind in his squad car. After Marnie has a discussion with Hannah’s mother, she realizes it’s time to move on with her own life and yearns to attend law school because she loves “all the rules” it involves.

When Hannah finally arrives home, she attends to her son Grover, who finally latches. The show then comes to an end.

Some viewers immediately tweeted their disappointment online, hinting the ending felt incomplete. Others pointed out that motherhood shouldn’t ultimately result in a happy ending for Hannah.

Others, on the other hand, were satisfied with the ambiguous ending.

Well, #GirlsHBO ended with a whimper, not a bang. It just goes to show that new babies always, always ruin TV shows. — Nicholas Kaufmann (@TheKaufmann) April 17, 2017

Also congrats to Seinfeld because now you no longer officially have the worst series finale in history #GirlsHBO — Alexander Tucciarone (@TucciTellsIt) April 17, 2017

I slept on it and…The #GirlsHBO finale must’ve been a backdoor pilot episode to another project. It’s the only explanation I can think of — σρнєℓια ¢σχ 💫 (@MsHeavyDutyQT) April 17, 2017

Once again a woman’s happy ending comes from having a child. I thought #GirlsHBO would be different. I was wrong. #childfree 🙄 — Jessie (@JessieJmoney) April 17, 2017

The #GirlsHBO finale: wanna hear a baby cry for 20 minutes and have nothing interesting happen? This one’s for you! — Kristin T. (@lolkristin) April 17, 2017

I’m going to be lowkey worried about Grover for the rest of my life. #GirlsHBO — Emily Davis (@emdavis3) April 17, 2017

Now give us the Elijah spinoff everyone wants. #GirlsHBO — Steve King (@steveking_) April 17, 2017

Last week was the finale people wanted. Tonight was the epilogue the characters needed. I LOVED both. #GirlsHBO — Katie McCauley (@katiemccauley_) April 17, 2017

6years of showing young women learning, growing, laughing, making mistakes and raising each other. Thank you. @lenadunham. #GirlsHBO — NY_Logorrhea (@NY_Logorrhea) April 10, 2017

This episode made me realise that all good things come to an end, but you still have happy memories that made you who you are. #GirlsHBO — tulip (@chodofaggins) April 10, 2017