&#039;Girls&#039; finale labors mixed reviews by fans

By FOX News -
20

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the most recent episode of “Girls.”]

“Girls” came to an end Sunday night on HBO and it resulted in mixed reviews by fans that was quickly shared on social media.

The television series, which was created by and starred Lena Dunham, concluded her character and new mom Hannah Horvath leaving behind Brooklyn to head upstate in New York to become a professor of internet writing.

LENA DUNHAM DEFENDS TAYLOR SWIFT’S SILENCE

According to Marie Claire, Hannah’s friend Marnie (Allison Williams) broke into her new home in hopes of raising her baby boy Grover. Marnie was also previously living in her mother’s home gym and her band had broken up, which could have also been additional motives for the sudden move. Marnie and Hannah bicker like co-parents and the new mother deals with the frustration of being unable to breastfeed her son. Hannah’s mother also comes into the picture, but both women also argue.

Hannah then takes a walk, but as she returns home, she’s followed by a concerned police officer. He offers Hannah a ride, but when she refuses, he still follows her behind in his squad car. After Marnie has a discussion with Hannah’s mother, she realizes it’s time to move on with her own life and yearns to attend law school because she loves “all the rules” it involves.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Hannah finally arrives home, she attends to her son Grover, who finally latches. The show then comes to an end.

Some viewers immediately tweeted their disappointment online, hinting the ending felt incomplete. Others pointed out that motherhood shouldn’t ultimately result in a happy ending for Hannah. 

Others, on the other hand, were satisfied with the ambiguous ending.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR