“Girls” came to an end Sunday night on HBO, and fans took to social media to chime in on the final episode of the series.

The television show, which was created by and starred Lena Dunham, concluded her character, new mom Hannah Horvath, leaving behind Brooklyn to head to upstate New York to become a professor of Internet writing.

Hannah’s friend Marnie (Allison Williams) meanwhile, is living in her mother’s home gym and offers to move upstate with Hannah to help raise Hannah’s son Grover. Marnie and Hannah bicker like co-parents and the new mother deals with the frustration of being unable to breastfeed her son. Hannah’s mother also comes into the picture, and the women hash it out.

Hannah then takes a long walk, and when she finally arrives home, she attends to her son Grover, who finally latches. The show then comes to an end.

Some viewers immediately tweeted their disappointment online, hinting the ending felt incomplete.

Well, #GirlsHBO ended with a whimper, not a bang. It just goes to show that new babies always, always ruin TV shows. — Nicholas Kaufmann (@TheKaufmann) April 17, 2017

Also congrats to Seinfeld because now you no longer officially have the worst series finale in history #GirlsHBO — Alexander Tucciarone (@TucciTellsIt) April 17, 2017

I slept on it and…The #GirlsHBO finale must’ve been a backdoor pilot episode to another project. It’s the only explanation I can think of — σρнєℓια ¢σχ 💫 (@MsHeavyDutyQT) April 17, 2017

Once again a woman’s happy ending comes from having a child. I thought #GirlsHBO would be different. I was wrong. #childfree 🙄 — Jessie (@JessieJmoney) April 17, 2017

The #GirlsHBO finale: wanna hear a baby cry for 20 minutes and have nothing interesting happen? This one’s for you! — Kristin T. (@lolkristin) April 17, 2017

I’m going to be lowkey worried about Grover for the rest of my life. #GirlsHBO — Emily Davis (@emdavis3) April 17, 2017

Now give us the Elijah spinoff everyone wants. #GirlsHBO — Steve King (@steveking_) April 17, 2017

However some “Girls” fans were satisfied with the ambiguous ending.

Last week was the finale people wanted. Tonight was the epilogue the characters needed. I LOVED both. #GirlsHBO — Katie McCauley (@katiemccauley_) April 17, 2017

6years of showing young women learning, growing, laughing, making mistakes and raising each other. Thank you. @lenadunham. #GirlsHBO — NY_Logorrhea (@NY_Logorrhea) April 10, 2017

This episode made me realise that all good things come to an end, but you still have happy memories that made you who you are. #GirlsHBO — tulip (@chodofaggins) April 10, 2017