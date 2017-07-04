MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) Borussia Moenchengladbach signed Germany defender Matthias Ginter from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday for a reported fee of 17 million euros ($19.3 million), which would make him the club’s most expensive signing.

”We’ve won a great player for Borussia, one we’ve fought for a long time,” `Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said. ”Matthias is a world champion and Confederations Cup-winner, has played in the Champions League and last year he played 42 competitive games for Dortmund. He will be an important foundation for us and a help for the even younger players.”

The club said the 23-year-old Ginter signed a ”long-term contract,” reportedly a four-year deal with the option for another season.

Kicker magazine reported that the fee could rise to 20 million euros ($22.7 million) with bonus payments.

”It was an expensive transfer for us, but a normal one for the whole transfer market,” Eberl said.

Ginter, who won the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday, was a member of the country’s World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

He came through the ranks at Freiburg, playing 70 league games before joining Dortmund in 2014. Ginter made 69 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, winning the German Cup last season.

Also Tuesday, Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo left Wolfsburg to join French side Marseille.

”The farewell is not easy for me,” said Gustavo, who previously played for Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim.

Gustavo played 109 league games for Wolfsburg, which he joined in 2013 from Bayern.

The 29-year-old Gustavo has made 41 appearances for Brazil.