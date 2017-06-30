Debi Mazar revealed a secret from the set of “Goodfellas.”

The actress, who played Sandy in the Martin Scorsese classic, shared her favorite memory while filming a scene with Ray Liotta.

“I think my favorite memory was the scene where I’m cutting coke with Ray Liotta and we were supposed to be very stoned and Marty told me to throw the scale and I threw it and I nearly hit Marty in the head with it,” Mazar said at an event promoting her new show “Younger,” according to the New York Daily News.

She said the scale just flew over Scorsese’s head.

“There was so much adrenaline in the scene that I didn’t really realize it at the time,” she said.

The actress also spoke about being asked to lie about her age by an agent.

I’ve never thought about aging,” she said. “I was told to lie about my age and I thought that was more disturbing.”

The actress said it was easy to lie about your age when she was first starting out in Hollywood because there was no IMDB or internet.

“So there was a time in my life where I could kind of fudge stuff,” she said.

While she wants to be truthful about her age, Mazar said she doesn’t judge actors who chose to lie.

“You gotta do what you gotta do to feed your kids,” she said. “You gotta hustle to get by in this life so if you’ve got to lie, who cares?”