“Gotham” actor Donal Logue tweeted Tuesday his son had been missing since Monday.

“Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” he tweeted with a picture of his 16-year-old son.

Logue has since deleted the tweet and has not updated his fans with news about his son.

A rep for Logue did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News the police have no missing persons reports under Jade Logue’s name.

Logue, who plays Harvey Bullock on “Gotham,” is also known for his roles on “Vikings” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

He also has another son, Finn, with ex-wife Kasey Walker.

