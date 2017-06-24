Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, told Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ on Friday that Johnny Depp is ‘not doing himself any favors’ with fans when jokes about assassinating President Trump.

“It speaks to the bigger problem,” she said. “This sort of thing has been normalized.”

Sean Hannity, the host, pointed out that it was not Lara Trump’s first time being interviewed after a celebrity hinted at violence in regard to the president. Perhaps the most blatant thus far was when Kathy Griffin staged a photoshoot and was filmed holding a bloody mask that resembled Trump. She raised the mask and her face was stoic, reminiscent of an unaffected executioner.

Lara Trump said she went to Iowa this week with her father-in-law and the people of the country are tired of this kind of dialog. She mentioned that this sort of heated rhetoric is unique to Trump.

“It’s happening to Donald Trump because he is Donald Trump; their candidate failed, because they have nothing else to say. They have no platform; they have no real leader; they have no message. So the only thing they can do is pile on the president,” she said. “Unfortunately it is to the detriment of the country.”

Depp was at a drive-in movie theater in Glastonbury, where he introduced his 2004 film “The Libertine,” when he began talking about the president, according to The Guardian.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked, referencing John Wilkes Booth assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living,” Depp said. “However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

Depp has since apologized and said he intended no malice.

“At least he apologized, I guess,” Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, said. “It’s really disappointing.”